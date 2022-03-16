Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $121.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

NTR stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,364. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $102.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average is $71.68.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $381,038,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,943,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,114,000 after purchasing an additional 572,942 shares during the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

