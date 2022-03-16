NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.52 Million

Brokerages forecast that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) will report $277.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $283.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $272.85 million. NuVasive reported sales of $271.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NUVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,147,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,696,000 after purchasing an additional 219,982 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $83,630,000 after purchasing an additional 218,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,149,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after purchasing an additional 698,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 731,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NUVA traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.44. 351,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,060. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.99. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

