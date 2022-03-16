Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the February 13th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,173,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,738,000 after buying an additional 68,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 75,411 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 416,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 95,542 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 24.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 384,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 76,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 373,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter.

NMCO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.59. 103,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,915. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $17.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

