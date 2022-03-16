Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the February 13th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NXP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 147,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,809. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $18.75.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.