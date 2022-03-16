Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the February 13th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NXP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 147,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,809. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 776.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 406,459 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 541.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 346,868 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 306,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 181,095 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 201,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 146,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 146,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

