NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Position Boosted by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,481 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 1.5% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,723,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,615 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $9.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.69. 18,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $168.74 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.70. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

