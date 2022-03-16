O3Swap Price Tops $1.97 on Major Exchanges (O3)

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. O3Swap has a market cap of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One O3Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00044967 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,667.28 or 0.06617034 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,370.47 or 1.00151901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00039209 BTC.

O3Swap Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

