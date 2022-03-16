Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OAS. TheStreet upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $176.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.29.

NASDAQ OAS opened at $143.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $56.36 and a 1-year high of $158.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Oasis Petroleum ( NASDAQ:OAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 25.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 1.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 6.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

