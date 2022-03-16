Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Oatly Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 15.08.

OTLY stock opened at 4.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of 10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.04. Oatly Group has a 52 week low of 4.66 and a 52 week high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Oatly Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

