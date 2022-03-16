Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Oatly Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 15.08.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Oatly Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oatly Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oatly Group (OTLY)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.