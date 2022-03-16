Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 109.03% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocwen Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

OCN opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.02. Ocwen Financial has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 52.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 140.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Ocwen Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 3,527.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ocwen Financial during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ocwen Financial (Get Rating)

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.