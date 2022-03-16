Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 109.03% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocwen Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.
OCN opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.02. Ocwen Financial has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.
About Ocwen Financial (Get Rating)
Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.
