Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.270-$-1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.Okta also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.350-$-0.340 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Okta from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $248.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $148.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.09. Okta has a 1 year low of $143.30 and a 1 year high of $287.44.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Okta will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $1,033,406.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $212,955.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Okta by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

