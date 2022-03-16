Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Short Interest Update

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the February 13th total of 1,980,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 922,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $336.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.20.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $308.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $225.61 and a 1-year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

