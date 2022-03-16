Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $324.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Old Dominion's efforts to add shareholder value are impressive. In 2021, the company paid dividends of $92.4 million and repurchased shares worth $599 million. Improvement in the operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues), owing to higher revenues, is encouraging. With improved freight market conditions, rise in LTL (Less-Than-Truckload) shipments is driving the top line. Revenues increased 30.9% year over year in 2021. However, high capital expenditures might be an overhang. Capital expenditures for 2022 are likely to be $825 million compared with $550.1 million in 2020. Moreover, high operating expenses pose a threat to Old Dominion's bottom line. Total operating expenses rose 24.4% in 2021 mainly due to rise in costs pertaining to salaries, wages & benefits and escalation in operating supplies & expenses.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $308.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $225.61 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,607,000 after acquiring an additional 234,392 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,062,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,195,000 after buying an additional 29,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

