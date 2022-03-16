Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.80

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 498650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olympus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

