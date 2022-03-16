Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $103.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OMC. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group stock opened at $80.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.49. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Omnicom Group by 475.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.