Omnitude (ECOM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $177,276.00

Omnitude (ECOM) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 16th. One Omnitude coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Omnitude has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Omnitude has a total market cap of $537,641.14 and approximately $177,276.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude (CRYPTO:ECOM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

