ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Releases Earnings Results

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. ONE Group Hospitality updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33.

STKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Eugene M. Bullis acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 373.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 58,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,061,000. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

