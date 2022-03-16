OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Gap Up to $0.99

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.99, but opened at $1.25. OneConnect Financial Technology shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 67,665 shares trading hands.

OCFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

The company has a market cap of $545.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78.

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 70,687 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 27,740 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.