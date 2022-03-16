ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in ONEOK by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in ONEOK by 295.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 77,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 58,225 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in ONEOK by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock opened at $64.26 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.01. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.31%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

