Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $52.30

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$52.30 and last traded at C$52.48, with a volume of 148673 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$53.31.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$74.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.92.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.95, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of C$14.30 billion and a PE ratio of 22.68.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

