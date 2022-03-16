OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OPGN. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of OpGen stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.75. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPGN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of OpGen by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 55,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OpGen by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 57,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

