Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

OPNT opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $118.94 million, a P/E ratio of 504.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.60.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 1,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $39,756.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $52,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,388 shares of company stock worth $149,142. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 481.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $793,000. 26.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

