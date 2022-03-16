Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will earn $11.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.03. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2024 earnings at $10.78 EPS.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS.

DKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.56.

DKS stock opened at $111.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.10 and a 200-day moving average of $118.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 577.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,402,000 after purchasing an additional 258,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,383,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 663,192 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.61%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.