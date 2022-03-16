Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for PureCycle Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.42). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PureCycle Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PCT. Zacks Investment Research cut PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.96.

Shares of PCT opened at $8.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88. PureCycle Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 18,121,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,426,000 after purchasing an additional 334,757 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,667,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,096,000 after acquiring an additional 28,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after acquiring an additional 207,591 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,071,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 500,663 shares during the period. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

