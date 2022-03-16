Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Short Interest Update

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the February 13th total of 20,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Optical Cable stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.95% of Optical Cable worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OCC stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $4.35. 7,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,705. Optical Cable has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market. Its product offerings include designs for uses ranging from enterprise networks, datacenters, residential and campus installations to customized products for specialty applications and harsh environments, including military, industrial, mining, petrochemical, wireless carrier, and broadcast applications.

