Orion Engineered Carbons Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,044 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,103% compared to the typical volume of 253 put options.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $968.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average of $18.13.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This is a boost from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is 3.60%.

In related news, Director Dan F. Smith purchased 13,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 40,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $607,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 69,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,259. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 203,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

About Orion Engineered Carbons (Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.