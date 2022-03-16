Orser Capital Management LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 2.1% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,818,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,486,000 after acquiring an additional 43,843 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,011,000 after purchasing an additional 24,487 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,799,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $145.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.23. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.26 and a 52 week high of $155.00.

