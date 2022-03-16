Orser Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,570 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF comprises about 2.0% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XHS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,607,000 after purchasing an additional 91,445 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 275,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares during the period. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,039,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 47,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XHS opened at $94.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.62. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 52-week low of $86.11 and a 52-week high of $116.06.

