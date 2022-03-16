Orser Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $244,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $404,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 8.8% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 516,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 26,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,617,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 477,888 shares of company stock valued at $29,248,498. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $258.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $50.17 and a one year high of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

