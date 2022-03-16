Orser Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,590,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U stock opened at $77.28 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.89 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.12.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $225,131.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 216,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.53, for a total value of $30,053,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 358,624 shares of company stock worth $44,952,276. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

