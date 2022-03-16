Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Outlook Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Outlook Therapeutics.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

A number of equities analysts have commented on OTLK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, Director Kurt J. Hilzinger acquired 95,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $142,439.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt J. Hilzinger bought 41,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $60,093.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 142,757 shares of company stock worth $212,133 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLK. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 174.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 61,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $410.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

