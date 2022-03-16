Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OVID opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.60. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 208.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 46,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.