Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of OVID opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.60. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.
Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.