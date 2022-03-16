Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05. Ovintiv reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year earnings of $9.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.27 to $11.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $11.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ovintiv.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,642,000 after acquiring an additional 97,979 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,625,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 23,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

OVV stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,214,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,388. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $50.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 3.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.24%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

