Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.49 billion.

Shares of OMI stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.96. 875,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,949. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average is $39.73.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,728,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,194,000 after acquiring an additional 514,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,318,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 88.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 186,210 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

