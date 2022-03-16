Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,493 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,671 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 16.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 11.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLCA traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 35,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,424. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 2.91. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.55 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $84,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $87,995.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,796 shares of company stock valued at $735,490. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

