Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) Short Interest Update

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the February 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,694. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSTR. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $12,212,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 911,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 663,852 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 899,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 716,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 243,621 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 5.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 570,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

