Pachira Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pachira Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 25.1% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $9.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $437.52. 7,948,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,407,712. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $385.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

