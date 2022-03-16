Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker Sells 9,300 Shares

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 9,300 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $662,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lauren Bullaro Riker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.04. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $73.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 76.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PCRX. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

