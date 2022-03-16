Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 19,042 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 524,367 shares.The stock last traded at $71.00 and had previously closed at $71.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 76.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day moving average of $59.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director John P. Phd Longenecker sold 7,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total transaction of $502,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 9,300 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $662,346.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,859 shares of company stock valued at $3,164,951. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.