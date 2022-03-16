PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.23)-(0.17) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $360-366 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.63 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.170 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised PagerDuty to an outperform rating and set a $62.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on PagerDuty from $66.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.96.

PD traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,165,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,152. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.17.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $2,062,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $49,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,581. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

