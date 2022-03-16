Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Short Interest Update

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Pan African Resources stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,406. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24. Pan African Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32.

About Pan African Resources

Pan African Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining and production of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate Office & Other, and Funding Company. The Barberton Mines segment sells gold to financial institutions located in Barberton, South Africa.

