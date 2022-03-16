Parachute Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, Parachute has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $549,666.65 and approximately $116,649.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00021668 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000140 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,525,465 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

