Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.51. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $11.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.25). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $85,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.