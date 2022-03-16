Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Paratek Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

PRTK traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,288. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The company has a market cap of $149.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

