Patrick M. Webster Sells 15,815 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $1,349,968.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ UFPI opened at $85.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.67. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.52.
UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,600,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $883,322,000 after purchasing an additional 263,179 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 16.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after acquiring an additional 275,618 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,795,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,231,000 after acquiring an additional 127,311 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 986,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,803,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently issued reports on UFPI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.
UFP Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.
