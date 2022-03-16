Patrick M. Webster Sells 15,815 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $1,349,968.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $85.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.67. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,600,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $883,322,000 after purchasing an additional 263,179 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 16.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after acquiring an additional 275,618 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,795,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,231,000 after acquiring an additional 127,311 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 986,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,803,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UFPI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

UFP Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.