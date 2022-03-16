Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises approximately 1.3% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,419,596,000 after acquiring an additional 297,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,457,000 after purchasing an additional 220,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,234,000 after buying an additional 42,299 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,512,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,497,000 after buying an additional 38,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,394,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 61,860 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $121.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $92.74 and a one year high of $138.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.64. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.