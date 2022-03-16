Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $38.25. Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares last traded at $37.57, with a volume of 127,386 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $703.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,543,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,631,000 after buying an additional 13,884 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 967,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,265,000 after purchasing an additional 28,899 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 78,951 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 598,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities, deposit generation, operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services, merchant credit card services, and customer support and sales.

