Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.110 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.83.

PEB traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.54. 99,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,353. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $184,223.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $43,192.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,625 shares of company stock valued at $738,807. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,558,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,874,000 after acquiring an additional 186,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 96,690 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 769.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 86,042 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,547,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,614,000 after acquiring an additional 38,050 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

