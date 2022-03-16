PegNet Market Cap Hits $180,237.74 (PEG)

PegNet (PEG) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last week, PegNet has traded up 58.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PegNet has a market cap of $180,237.74 and approximately $869.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00046304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,757.77 or 0.06722811 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,006.10 or 0.99963600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00039977 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

