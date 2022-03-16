Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 76.91% from the company’s previous close.

PTON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $22.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average is $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.01. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $65,661.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 124.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,584,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive (Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

