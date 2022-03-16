Pendal Group Ltd Boosts Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,061,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,413 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,391,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,199,000 after buying an additional 151,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,613,000 after buying an additional 500,887 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,842,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after purchasing an additional 127,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,631,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,055,000 after purchasing an additional 196,300 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEN opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 56.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

